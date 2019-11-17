KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello leads with over 200,000 votes

Related News

The APC governorship candidate in Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is in the lead with only two of the state’s 21 local governments left to be declared.

The governor is leading his PDP opponent, Musa Wada, with over 200,000 votes after votes from 19 of the 21 local areas of the state were declared.

However, the collation process has been suspended until Monday, after it became clear that Lokoja and Ibaji local governments would not be ready until late in night.

The collation agent of the PDP suggested that the conclusion of the process should be postponed to Monday morning when the results of the remaining local governments would be ready.

While the incumbent has scored 375, 083 votes after aggregating the results from 19 local governments, Mr Wada garnered 168, 144 votes from the same number of local government areas.

Mr Bello won in 10 of the 19 LGAs declared already while the PDP took the remaining nine.

The local governments taken by the APC include Ogori-Mangongo, Ijumu, Adavi, Okene, Kabba Bunu, Koton Karfi, Okehi, Mopa Muro, Ajaokuta and Olamaboro.

The PDP won in Omala, Igalamela, Yagba East, Idah, Yagba West, Bassa, Ofu, Ankpa and Dekina local government areas.

There were, however, controversial local governments such as Kabba Bunu and Dekina local government areas, where the number of canceled votes were so huge that they were almost the number of votes received by all the candidates.

For instance, in Kabba Bunu, elections were canceled in 25 polling units affecting seven

Registration Areas with total registered voters of 22, 293. The cancellation was due to violence and snatching of ballot boxes.

This is even as the total valid votes totaled 23, 969.

Also, in Dekina, 32 polling units were affected by violence and ballot snatching as well as the kidnapping of polling officials.

The aggregate registered voters in the PUs affected is 29, 141 registered voters, whereas the total valid votes cast is 27,069 votes.