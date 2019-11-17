Yahaya Bello wins own local govt with very large margin

8:45am: Governor Yahaya Bello casts his vote at Okene-Eba/Agassa/Ahache Ward, Unit 11, Okene Local Government
Governor Yahaya Bello casting his vote at Okene-Eba/Agassa/Ahache Ward, Unit 11, Okene Local Government

The Kogi State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, has defeated his closest rivals, Musa Wada of the PDP and Natasha Akpoti of SDP, in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi Central.

The governor polled 112,764 votes to defeat Ms Akpoti of the SDP and Mr Wada of the PDP who both scored 50 and 139 votes respectively.

The result from the local government was signed by the collation officer of the local government, Olanrewaju Samuel, an associate professor.

The local government’s results is expected to be strongly contested as it claims none of the PDP or SDP could poll a total of 200 votes in all the polling units in the local government.

Okene local government is part of Kogi Central senatorial district. Ms Akpoti had criticised the conduct of the election in the senatorial district saying no real election took place there.

