KogiDecides: Despite violence, Police say they’ve done well

Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba (Photo Credit: The Guardian Newspaper)
Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba (Photo Credit: The Guardian Newspaper)

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, has said the Nigeria Police and other security agencies have done well in providing security for he Kogi and Bayelsa States governorship election.

His statement comes on the hills of reported outbreak of violence in different local governments in both states.

PREMIUM TIMES reported shooting and snatching of ballot boxes by armed hoodlums that spread to some parts of Lokoja, Kogi capital.

Some hoodlums in fake police and army uniforms scared away voters at some polling units in Lokoja.

This is despite the fact that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, deployed additional 35,000 police officers to Kogi to ensure “visibility policing” of lives and property before and during election.

The police had said that four police officers will be deployed to each of the 2,548 polling units in the state, assuring citizens of police neutrality in their conduct before and during the election.

Mr Mba, a deputy commissioner of police, who appeared on a programme on Channels Television, said the police carried out a detailed security threat analysis prior to the election.

He said it was based on that threat analysis that the security body “configured and keep re-configuring deployment.”

The DCP said what transpired on Saturday “is actually a result of so much hard work that men and women of the Nigerian police and other security agencies have put in place.”

“If as a result of the work we did, we are able to secure 90 per cent of the local governments, I think we have done substantially well.

“If we tell you the level of threat we detected after the threat analysis and if we tell you the amount of work that went into identifying, isolating and neutralising a lot of this threat before today, you will appreciate the accomplishment of members of the security agents.

“The fact that there are a few incidences of some isolated cases of violence does not distract from the heavy investments and amount of work we have done,” he said.

When asked if he was disappointed by the level of security provided by the police during the election, he admitted that the elections in Kogi State have been more challenging than Bayelsa.

But the Police took a lot of steps to neutralise these threats, he said.

Advertisement

He also explained that the police personnel were careful to disperse thugs who attacked pollings units “without causing harm to the electorate”.

Arrests made

Mr Mba disclosed that so far, 22 persons have been arrested and a vehicle used by the thugs has been impounded.

He also said seven different weapons and ammunition were recovered and the suspects “are helping in investigations.”

The DCP however, refused to disclose the number of casualties and death toll.

“I won’t be able to speak about death toll… we have to confirm and reconfirm. We are not allowed to speculate. We will come back to you as soon as we can confirm the figures.”

Elections in both states have ended. Collation and announcement of results are underway.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.