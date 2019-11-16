KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello narrowly defeats Natasha Akpoti in her polling unit

Related News

Natasha Akpoti, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Kogi election, has been defeated at her polling unit.

Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor and APC candidate, secured 78 votes while Ms Akpoti secured 76 votes

However, the PDP did not record any vote as the election was keenly contested by Mr Bello and Ms Akpoti

Both Mr Bello and Ms Akpoti are from the same part of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ms Akpoti criticised the conduct of the election in her Kogi Central senatorial district.

“This is definitely not an election, this is almost like a war zone and the sad thing is military personnel and security agents around there are doing nothing while thugs harass the SDP agents.

“There is no election happening in Kogi central, so I can imagine what is happening in other parts of the state. The level of violence is unprecedented,” she said after casting her vote.