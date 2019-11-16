KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello narrowly defeats Natasha Akpoti in her polling unit

10:26am. PU 19, Adanoi's compound, Ihima, Okehi LG, Kogi state. Voting going on.Natasha's is present casting her vote
10:26am. PU 19, Adanoi's compound, Ihima, Okehi LG, Kogi state. Voting going on Natasha's is present casting her vote

Natasha Akpoti, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Kogi election, has been defeated at her polling unit.

Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor and APC candidate, secured 78 votes while Ms Akpoti secured 76 votes

However, the PDP did not record any vote as the election was keenly contested by Mr Bello and Ms Akpoti

Both Mr Bello and Ms Akpoti are from the same part of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ms Akpoti criticised the conduct of the election in her Kogi Central senatorial district.

“This is definitely not an election, this is almost like a war zone and the sad thing is military personnel and security agents around there are doing nothing while thugs harass the SDP agents.

“There is no election happening in Kogi central, so I can imagine what is happening in other parts of the state. The level of violence is unprecedented,” she said after casting her vote.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.