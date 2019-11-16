BayelsaDecides: Journalists, others in boat mishap

Related News

Journalists on election duties in the governorship elections in Bayelsa State were involved in a boat mishap on Saturday.

The boat conveying the journalists across flooded parts of Sampou community on Nun River in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa capsized and threw its four occupants into the water.

The journalists were returning from the polling station when the incident happened.

All the victims were left submerged in the flood. But, the timely intervention of sympathizers rescued the journalists, although their work equipment, including mobile phones, cameras and recorders were soaked in the water.

The stretch of about 200 metres along the road leading to polling unit 4, Ward 6, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Douye Diri, voted was flooded.

The flood was blamed for the long delay in the commencement of voting in the area as the Independent National Electoral Commission officials assigned there could not set up the polling stations across the flooded community till about 10.16 a.m, two hours behind schedule.

The flood submerged many parts of Amasoma, Yenagoa and parts of Sagbama, a development that displaced polling stations.

Mr Diri who voted at about 10.35 a.m. observed that the elections were peaceful in his area.

He however expressed regrets that he got reports of electoral fraud, violence in Nembe, Opolo and Enewari and other parts of the state.(NAN)