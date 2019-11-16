Bill Gates returns as world’s richest man

MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 17: Microsoft founder Bill Gates speaks during a book presentation at the 53rd Munich Security Conference at Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, Germany, on Februrary 16, 2017. The annual event brings together government representatives and security experts from across the globe. Andreas Gebert / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Bill Gates, a foremost philanthropist who co-founded Microsoft, has returned this year as the world’s richest man.

The latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index said Mr Gates, 64, now has $110 billion, deposing Amazon billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos, into second place at $109 billion.

Bernard Arnault of Louis Vuitton luxury brand came third at $103 billion while Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg was fifth at $74.5 billion.

Mr Gates’ income was propelled by his Microsoft stocks, which went up 48 per cent in 2019. The company also secured a $10 billion defence contract for cloud infrastructure from the United States government.

But Mr Bezos’ Amazon posted a lacklustre result in the third quarter of 2019, which saw the founder lose nearly $7 billion in his stock value, reports said.

Mr Bezos had ended Mr Gates’ 24-year run as the richest man in 2018 when he was reportedly worth $160 billion.

The Amazon founder also had an infamous divorce that was finalised earlier this year, which saw his then wife, MacKenzie Bezos, walk away with $36 billion from Mr Bezos’ stocks. It was reported as the biggest divorce settlement in history.

