Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: What you need to know about Nov 16 governorship elections

Today, hundreds of thousands of voters will go to the polls in Bayelsa and Kogi states to cast their votes for their favourite governorship candidates.

According to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), only 889,308 (96.3 per cent) voters have collected their PVCs out of the 923,182 registered voters in Bayelsa while 1,485,828 (90.2 per cent) voters out of the total registered voters in 1,646,350 have also collected their PVCs in Kogi.

This leaves the total number of uncollected PVCs in the two states at 33,874 (3.7 per cent) for Bayelsa and 160,522 (9.8 per cent) for Kogi.

Bayelsa has eight local governments (LGAs), 105 Registration Areas and 1,804 Polling Units. Kogi has 21 LGAs, 239 Registration Areas, 2,548 Polling Units.

Out of the total number of the registered voters across the eight LGAs in Bayelsa, 54.03 per cent (498,790) are males while 45.97 per cent (424,392) are females. The youth, between the ages of 18 to 35, form 54.25 per cent (511,564) of the entire registered voters while people above 70 form only 1.97 per cent of the registered voters.

Similarly, in Kogi, the male gender distribution accounts for 50.1 per cent (825,663) of the total registered voters while 49.9 per cent (820,687) are females. About 54.25 per cent of the total registered voters are youth while other age brackets share the remaining 45.75 per cent.

In Bayelsa, Yenagoa is one the LGAs politicians will be on the lookout to win because it has the highest number (180,263) of collected PVCs. Brass LGA has the least number of collected PVCs (65,900) out of the eight LGAs in the state.

Bayelsa Registered LGA Bayelsa PVC Collected Bayelsa Gender Distribution

In Kogi, Dekina LGA is leading 20 LGAs within the state with 151,754 collected PVCs while Ogori/Mangogo took the bottom position with 12,051 collected PVCs.

Kogi West which has seven LGAs will hold its senatorial rerun elections between 21 males and three female candidates from 24 political parties. The LGAs include Yagba East, Yagba West, Lokoja, Ijumu, Mopa Muro, Kogi/Koto Karfe, and Kabba/Bunnu.

Gladiators

The Kogi Governorship seat is being contested by 24 political parties; 21 male candidates and three female candidates.

However, the race is believed to be between the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Yahaya Bello, and Musa Wada of the main opposition party, the PDP.

Other candidates include Natasha Akpoti (Social Democratic Party); Abdullahi Muhammed (Accord Party); Muhammadul-Kabir A. (African Action Congress); Medupin Ephraim (Alliance for Democracy); Justina Abanida (African Democratic Congress); Ndakwo Tanko (Action Democratic Party); Orugun Emmanuel (Abundant Nigerian Renewal Party); Ibrahim Sheikh (All Progressives Grand Alliance); Bello Dele (Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria); Victor Akubo (Green Party of Nigeria); Jimoh Yusuf (Mass Action Joint Alliance) and Muhammed Dangana (National Conscience Party).

Kogi Delimination Kogi Figure of PVC Kogi Gender Distribution Kogi West Senatorial District

Others are, Musa Wada (Peoples Democratic Party); Ukwumonu Idachaba (Peoples Party of Nigeria); Moses Drisu (Peoples Progressive Party); Ayodele Ajibola (Peoples Redemption Party);Abdulmalik Adama (Hope Democratic Party), Abdulrazaq Emeje (United Democratic Party); Abuh Omogami (United Progressives Party); Shuibu Seidi (Young Democratic Party); Aisha Audu (Young Progressive Party); Suleiman Mikhail of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Alfa Oboy of Justice Must Prevail Party.

Similarly, the race of who wins the Bayelsa Governorship race will be keenly contested between David Lyon of the APC and Diri Douye of the ruling PDP in the state.

Meanwhile, there are 43 other candidates made up of 40 males and three females from other political parties.

These include Ebizimo Diriyai (Accord Party); Kalango Stanley (African Action Congress); Kunde Noah (Alliance National Party), among others.