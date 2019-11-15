Buhari returns to Nigeria from UK

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after two weeks in London on a private visit.

Mr Buhari arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 9:45 p.m. on board a presidential jet, Channels Television reported.

While addressing journalists at the airport, Mr Buhari said he intends to work harder and be accountable to Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Buhari’s expected arrival. The president’s flight was said to have taken off from Stansted Airport, London, at about 3:27 p.m. Nigerian time.e

The president has been on a 15–day “private visit” in the United Kingdom since November 2. He was due to return on November 17.

On Thursday, a Nigerian diplomatic car believed to have been carrying the president was booed by an angry mob in the UK.

Many of the protesters carried placards calling for freedom for the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore. Others condemned the treatment of the leader of the Shiite movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

“Buhari, Stop Poisoning Sheikh Zakzaky,” one of the placards read.

“Omoyele Sowore is not a criminal,” another placard read.