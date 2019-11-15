Nigerians react to El-Rufai’s appeal for Yahaya Bello’s re-election

Related News

Nigerians have taken to the various social media platforms to express their opinion after the Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, begged voters in Kogi to support the reelection of Governor Yahaya Bello in next Saturday’s governorship polls.

Mr El-Rufai, who heads APC campaign council for Kogi, went down on his knees before the electorate asking them to forgive Governor Bello ”for all the wrongs he might have done to them during his first tenure and ensure his re-election.”

While this was ongoing, as shown in the video, Mr Bello was clapping in the background.

“Many people say that Yahaya Bello is young and that he has offended many people. Anybody that Yahaya Bello has offended, I am asking all of you to forgive him. He is young and bound to make mistakes and learn from them.

“On his behalf, I’m appealing and kneeling down to forgive Yahaya Bello if he has offended you. He means well for Kogi State. He has brought young people into government. He has brought women into government. He has cleared salary arrears owed by past governments. You must all come out and support him. I beg you all,” Mr El-Rufai pleaded.

Since then, Nigerians have been airing their views, mostly on Twitter.

Some of the commentators expressed their discontentment at the APC candidate’s style of governance in the state.

Some of the comments are listed below:

“Finally, APC agrees that Yahaya Bello failed woefully.

Thank you Elrufai, but next time, make sure you’re kneeling down to beg him to pay salaries and not for the suffering people of the state to reinforce nonsense.

Thank you.” – Henry Shield (@henryshield), wrote on his wall.

Another twitter user, Boda Joe, compared the four years rule of Mr Bello to ”100 days in office of a PDP governor in Oyo State”.

“There’s a saying that *a fool @ 40 is a fool forever* Yahaya Bello is 44 and they are begging for his forgiveness for not paying over 30mnts salary nor a single project cos he’s young and can make mistakes.

