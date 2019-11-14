Alleged Rape: Busola Dakolo reacts to Fatoyinbo’s court victory

Related News

Busola Dakolo, the wife of musician Timi Dakolo, has reacted to Biodun Fatoyinbo’s victory in court on Thursday

A Nigerian judge, Othman Musa, dismissed the rape allegations against Mr Fatoyinbo, a famous Abuja-based preacher of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly.

Mr Musa dismissed the case filed by Mrs. Dakolo on Thursday afternoon, saying it was statute-barred because it happened decades ago.

The judge also said the case was aimed more at punishing Mr Fatoyinbo than obtaining justice.

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, was the first celebrity to congratulate the pastor on his court victory.

“You can’t mock God. I celebrate with PB,” she wrote on Mr Fatoyinbo’s Instagram page.

Mrs Dakolo bared her thoughts on the court ruling in a two-part Instagram post on Thursday evening.

She explained that she “set out to ease the hurt, the sense of shame and abuse, the nightmares and traumas not by securing judicial victory only but by boldly sharing my story and calling out my transgressor robed in the vestiges of clerical power and pretence”.

She also pointed out some discrepancies in the court process and the ruling.

Mrs Busola said she found it curious that the judge gave a final ruling after the court claimed that the case file had gone missing.

“I was particularly surprised at the hearing of the case when the court said the file was missing and later when the court said my own processes cannot be found and finally, the case is out of time. This only shows that we have a lot to address to bring sanity to our country,” she noted.

The mother-of-three also said that although a judgement has been ruled in the clergyman’s favour, it has, however, not declared him innocent of the crimes.

Mrs Dakolo filed the suit against Mr Fatoyinbo after alleging that he raped her in 2002 and caused her emotional distress.

Mr Fatoyinbo’s lawyers, led by Alex Izinyon, had argued that the prayers in the suit were frivolous and an abuse of court process.