BREAKING: At least six injured in U.S. school shooting

At least six people were injured during a Thursday shooting at a Southern California high school in the U.S., CNN reports.
The report indicates that three of the victims are in critical condition.
According to the report, the L.A County Sheriff’s Department is responding to a shooting at Saugus High School, about 30 miles of north of Los Angeles.
The gunman who carried out the shooting has also been reported dead.
The authorities focused on evacuating the students from the school premises after the shooting.
Thursday’s incident joins a growing list of gun violence in the U.S.
Details later…
