Senators want mobilisation fees for contractors doubled

The Nigerian Senate is considering a bill to amend the Public Procurement Act 2007 to review contractors’ mobilisation fees from 15 to 30 per cent.

This bill passed second reading after a lengthy debate on Thursday.

The Senate discussed two separate bills to amend different sections of the law, which was first passed in 2007.

The first was from Isa Shuaibu(Taraba North) and the other from Uche Ekwenife (Anambra Central).

The version from Mr Shuaibu was concerned about the need to constitute the National Council on Public Procurement.

It also called for an upward review of mobilisation fees to contractors from 15 to 30 per cent with the argument that the current figure is grossly inadequate to mobilise contractors to sites.

This provision is contained in section 35 of the newly-proposed bill.

The amendments

In his debate, Mr Shuaibu said the increase will ensure the early completion of projects.

He also said the bill will combat the rate of uncompleted projects in the country.

Similarly, the bill proposed that contractors should submit to procuring entities, an insurance performance bond from a reputable insurance company for (all local contracts), and Irrevocable Bank Guarantee for (international contracts) before such fees are released.

“The instruments shall be for the life span of the project or programme which were not provided for in the 2007 Procurement Act. The bill canvassed for the creation of a National Council on Public Procurement to address the administrative issues,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that Section 5 of the Act is also being amended to harmonise price benchmarks of all item(s) to be procured by government procuring entities that were hitherto not provided for in the Act.

Under this section, mediation or arbitration mechanism is introduced towards addressing complaints and grievances between procuring entities, contractors and service providers before legal actions can be taken.

Section 15 of the Act was expanded to include all public entities including Security Agencies, Government-owned Enterprises, Commissions, Institutions, Councils and Authorities etc, to comply with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act.