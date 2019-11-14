Enmeshed in arms scandal, Amosun seeks establishment of South West Development Commission

Former Governor Amosun claims there are armouries in most Governor Lodges in Nigeria
Ibikunle Amosun (Photo: Guardian)

Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central, APC) who is enmeshed in arms scandal, is seeking the establishment of the South West Development Commission.

The bill “South West Development Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019” was read for the first time during plenary on Thursday.

The introduction of the bill comes a day after the Senate re-introduced a bill seeking to establish the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

The south-east bill, which scaled first reading on the floor, was passed by the 8th Senate but failed to receive presidential assent.

Already in existence is the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), whose establishment bill received presidential assent in October, 2017.

The lawmakers are expected to debate details of Mr Amosun’s bill on another legislative day.

The Arms Import

PREMIUM TIMES published exclusive documents exposing how Mr Amosun illegally imported rifles and ammunition into the country during his tenure as governor between 2011 and 2019.

The scandal was first exposed when PREMIUM TIMES reported in June that Mr Amosun surrendered 1,000 units of AK-47 rifles, millions of bullets, an armoured personnel carrier, bulletproof vests and helmets to the police in Abeokuta without evidence they were legally acquired.

The report generated a nationwide outrage and Mr Amosun posted a lengthy denial on his Twitter page, in a desperate attempt to weaken the report.

Further investigations showed Mr Amosun’s claim to be false and he did not get any authorisation to imports guns and ammunition into the country.

The Nigerian government also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the former Ogun State governor did not get approval to import the weapons.

The police have refused to interrogate Mr Amosun even after their internal investigation indicted the former governor of failing to explain how some packets of bullets were found opened when he handed them over.

Mr Amosun is a regular contributor at the Senate. On Wednesday, a bill on Electronic Transactions – which he sponsored – was read for the first time.

