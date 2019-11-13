Presidential Election: Supreme Court fixes date to explain why it dismissed Atiku’s appeal

Supreme Court of Nigeria
Supreme Court of Nigeria

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed November 15 to explain why it dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the apex court dismissed the appeal by the petitioners.

A seven-member panel of judges led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, unanimously gave the summary decision. It announced the court would later give reasons for the dismissal.

Mr Abubakar and his party had on September 23, filed 66 grounds of appeal before the Supreme Court after the presidential election petition tribunal at the Court of Appeal on September 11 dismissed their petition against Mr Buhari’s re-election.

The apex court on October 30, dismissed the appeal in less than an hour.

“Having gone through the briefs for over two weeks, we have come to the conclusion that this appeal lacks merit. This appeal is hereby dismissed. The reason will be given at a date to be communicated to parties,” the CJN ruled.

Nearly two weeks after the judgment, the Supreme Court on Wednesday notified lawyers involved in the matter that it has fixed Friday, November 15, to explain reasons for dismissing the appeal.

The notice to the lawyers in the matter, a soft copy seen by the journalist, dated November 13, was signed by the Registrar at the Supreme Court, Ibrahim Gold.

It reads thus, “IN THE SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA HOLDEN AT ABUJA.

“SC 1211/2019: Atiku Abubakar & Anor V. INEC & 2 Ors.

“TAKE NOTICE that the REASONS FOR THE JUDGEMENT delivered on Wednesday the 30th day of October 2019 in the above-named Appeal will be listed before the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday the 15th day of November 2019 at 9.00 am.

“AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the Supreme Court Rules, this Notice is deemed sufficiently served on you if it is delivered on your telephone.”

Also, a lawyer to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday evening.

