Border Closure: Security seize N2.9 billion goods – Official

Nigerian Customs Officials
Nigerian Customs Officials

The Joint Border Security Drill also known as operation ‘Swift Response’ says it has so far seized items worth N2.9 billion since the partial border closure.

The spokesperson of the operation, who is also the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Joseph Attah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Abuja on Wednesday.

Attah explained that 47,000 bags of foreign rice and 467 fairly used vehicles have been seized.

He also disclosed that 10,553 jerry cans of petrol and 1,012 drums also containing petrol were also confiscated.

He disclosed that the joint operatives had also arrested 296 illegal migrants at various borders.

The spokesperson explained that the recent seizure and the revenue realised by customs were indications that operation swift response was efficient and effective.

He said that those who could no longer smuggle things in a way that they would evade payment of duties had been forced to re-route through seaports and airports.

He added that such people were now paying duties which explained the increase in the revenue being generated.

“Those who are desperate are attempting to smuggle through seaports and airports like the interception of frozen chickens and meat at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos recently.

“I cannot remember when last customs records such seizure of frozen chickens at an international airport like the way we just did.

“That tells you how effective the operation swift response is.

“This joint operation is paying off because the porous borders that customs could not effectively cover before are now well manned by the joint operatives and we’re going after the smugglers,” he said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.