Major health stories last week

In one of the major developments in the sector, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) last week held its second National Health Summit and the 25th Triennial Conference of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) in Abuja.

Here is a round-up of health stories during the week

Police nabbed fake doctor, shutdown hospital in Adamawa

The police in Adamawa confirmed the arrest of an alleged fake doctor in Modire-Yolde-Pate ward in Yola South local government area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, said that the suspect identified as Gambo Adamu was arrested and remanded in prison custody.

Mr Nguroje said the suspect, who was apprehended on October 24, was initially a patent medicine retailer who suddenly began admitting patients.

E-Cigarettes bad for the heart: Scientists

A research finding published in the journal Cardiovascular Research on Thursday warned that E-cigarettes, other vaping devices and the chemicals they deliver may damage the cardiovascular system.

The study comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month declared an “outbreak of lung injuries” linked to vaping.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine, particulate matter, metal and flavourings, not just harmless water vapour,” senior author Loren Wold of Ohio State University wrote in the study.

“Air pollution studies show that fine particles enter the circulation and have direct effects on the heart — data for e-cigarettes are pointing in that direction.”

Nigerian heads Commonwealth Medical Association for first time

A physician, Osahon Enabulele, has become the first Nigerian to head the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA).

He was inaugurated on Tuesday as the 25th president of the association during the opening ceremony of the 25th Triennial Conference of the 57-year-old renowned global medical body holding in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Mr Enabulele was a vice president of the CMA before he was elected to the new post.

Kaduna: Resident Doctors issue 21-day strike notice

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) has issued a 21-day strike notice to Kaduna State Government to implement agreements it reached with the association two years ago.

The strike notice was issued in Kaduna on November 6.

The president of the association, Emmanuel Joseph, said the doctors would resume their suspended strike if after the ultimatum the government failed to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) it signed with the association.

High-risk men ‘should get prostate cancer checks’

Men born at high risk of developing prostate cancer should have extra checks every year from the age of 40, experts say.

Men with certain mutations in their DNA, their genetic code, are more likely to develop prostate cancer.

Scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) said an annual blood test could help spot tumours early, when they were easier to treat.

The ICR researchers, however, said most will not know whether they carry the mutation in their DNA as it is not routinely tested for.

Climate Change: Over a billion people face health risk – Study

A significant global population will begin to experience food instability and lack of access to quality healthcare and safe medicine as a result of intensifying heat levels triggered by climate change, a new report has found.

The situation is even direr for over a billion people living in poor rural and urban slum areas.

These lack cooling facilities, including adequate refrigeration, air conditioning, and cooling storages, according to the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) research released Thursday.

Buhari: Why Nigerians seek medical care abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari has named the poor attitude of health workers across Nigeria as a major reason for the growing culture of Nigerians seeking medical care outside the country.

The president stated this Tuesday at the second National Health Summit of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the 25th Triennial Conference of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA).

Mr Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said many Nigerians have lost confidence in the country’s health system because of the poor service delivery in Nigerian hospitals.