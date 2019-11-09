Buhari celebrates ‘influential’ nephew Mamman Daura at 80

Mamman Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated his influential nephew, Mamman Daura, as he clocked 80 on Saturday.

Mr Daura, the son of the president’s late sister, is known to be one of the closest individuals to Mr Buhari, having a relationship dating to their childhood days, according to both families.

He has been long rumoured as exercising tremendous influence on Mr Buhari’s government and being a member of a so-called kitchen cabinet that advises on everything, from those who see the president daily to those who become ministers.

That closeness has however pitted the former journalist against the first lady, Aisha Buhari, who recently confirmed there was a power struggle within the presidential villa.

In a statement Saturday, Mr Buhari said Mr Daura’s “footprint on the development of the country, and quintessential attention to family values, will always be remembered and appreciated.”

Read the full statement by the presidential aide, Garba Shehu, below:

PRESIDENT BUHARI CELEBRATES NEPHEW, LONG TIME FRIEND, MAMMAN DAURA AT 80

On the auspicious occasion of 80th birthday of Baba Mamman Daura, November 9, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari joins all family members and friends of the veteran journalist in celebrating the milestone, congratulating him for many years of love and sacrifices for the nation, especially in his chosen career, journalism.

President Buhari recalls, with delight, Daura’s remarkable brilliance from childhood at the Katsina Middle School and Government College which caught the attention of Northern Regional Government, leading to sponsorship for further studies in the United Kingdom in the 50’s and many years to follow, noting that the knowledge had, overtime, only translated into more wisdom.

The President rejoices with the renowned journalist and bibliophile, who worked with the civil service for a while before joining the New Nigerian newspapers, where he rose to be Editor and Managing Director, before venturing to the private sector as entrepreneur, inspiring industrial growth in the north in furniture making, textile manufacturing, aluminium smelting and other investments.

President Buhari assures Daura that his footprint on the development of the country, and quintessential attention to family values, will always be remembered and appreciated, extolling him for the visionary role he played in the banking sector and management of companies, and development institutions.

The President prays that the Almighty God will grant longer life to the elder statesman, and more strength to keep pursuing his number one passion of serving humanity, especially through philanthropy.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 9, 2019

