Police officer kills man at wedding attended by state governor

A police officer in Akwa Ibom has allegedly shot dead a man at a wedding ceremony attended by the state governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The incident happened on Thursday in Ikot Ukab, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state.

The victim has been identified as Godwin Thomas.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remained unknown as at the time of filing this report.

The police spokesperson, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident through a statement issued on Friday, but said that the police officer was yet to be identified.

“Our preliminary findings showed that as at the time of the incident, the security personnel from Akwa Ibom Government House had left the area,” Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said in the statement.

The police statement said the marriage ceremony was “well attended”, apparently referring to the presence of the governor and other dignitaries at the event.

“There were police personnel from within the state and neighbouring states on escort duties,” the police spokesperson added.

“While the identity of the perpetrator of this dastardly act is, for now, unknown, the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed has ordered for a more discreet investigation to be quickly carried out to unravel the perpetrator of the said crime and prosecute same,” he said.

The Akwa Ibom government on Friday said Governor Emmanuel was “deeply saddened” about the killing of Mr Thomas.

A statement from the commissioner for information in the state, Charles Udoh, described the killing as a “tragic event at the end of an otherwise joyous occasion”.

Mr Udoh said it was an “unwarranted loss of an innocent life”.

The commissioner said the governor has directed security agencies to “fish out” and “prosecute” the killers.

“While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the governor reiterates his administration’s commitment to the continued protection of lives and property within the boundaries of the state,” Mr Udoh said.

