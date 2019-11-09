Police officer kills man at wedding attended by state governor

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

A police officer in Akwa Ibom has allegedly shot dead a man at a wedding ceremony attended by the state governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The incident happened on Thursday in Ikot Ukab, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state.

The victim has been identified as Godwin Thomas.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remained unknown as at the time of filing this report.

The police spokesperson, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident through a statement issued on Friday, but said that the police officer was yet to be identified.

“Our preliminary findings showed that as at the time of the incident, the security personnel from Akwa Ibom Government House had left the area,” Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said in the statement.

The police statement said the marriage ceremony was “well attended”, apparently referring to the presence of the governor and other dignitaries at the event.

“There were police personnel from within the state and neighbouring states on escort duties,” the police spokesperson added.

“While the identity of the perpetrator of this dastardly act is, for now, unknown, the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed has ordered for a more discreet investigation to be quickly carried out to unravel the perpetrator of the said crime and prosecute same,” he said.

The Akwa Ibom government on Friday said Governor Emmanuel was “deeply saddened” about the killing of Mr Thomas.

A statement from the commissioner for information in the state, Charles Udoh, described the killing as a “tragic event at the end of an otherwise joyous occasion”.

Mr Udoh said it was an “unwarranted loss of an innocent life”.

The commissioner said the governor has directed security agencies to “fish out” and “prosecute” the killers.

“While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the governor reiterates his administration’s commitment to the continued protection of lives and property within the boundaries of the state,” Mr Udoh said.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Click Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.