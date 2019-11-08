ICPC seizes 44 properties in Abuja worth N14.7bn

ICPC Head Office

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday said it had seized 44 assets valued at N14.7 billion.

The spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Mrs Okoduwa said the assets, located in the Federal Capital Teritory, comprised two mansions, 27 pieces of land, one factory building and 15 buildings at Asokoro, Maitama and other districts.

She stated that the assets were linked to 32 corporate entities and that the seizures followed the denial of ownership by the supposed owners.

She said: “The commission, in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), had found that the entities had N883.7 million tax liability on the seized properties.

“The seizure is based on Section 45(4) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act .” (NAN)

