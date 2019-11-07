ICPC replies Obono-Obla on persecution claim

Related News

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission has accused the former chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, of stir public sentiments over his indictment for alleged fraud.

The chairman of ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a Special Town Hall Meeting on Fight Against Corruption, organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Mr Owasanoye was reacting to a letter by Mr Obono-Obla accusing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of persecuting him because of his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari in August suspended Mr Obono-Obla over alleged “falsification of records and financial impropriety”.

ICPC subsequently declared Mr Obono-Obla wanted after he repeatedly failed to appear before the commission to answer questions bordering on allegations of fraud and corruption.

Reacting to Mr Obono-Obla’s letter to the president on the alleged persecution, Mr Owasanoye said that it was a “shenanigan’’ to cover up the allegations against the former SPIP chairman.

“The strongest defense for an accused person is to come out and say I did not do it.

“Any other defence is a shenanigan,’’ he said.

The ICPC boss said that such behaviour was common among politically exposed persons accused of wrongdoing.

He said some accused persons even parade fake medical reports and give excuses that they travel abroad to circumvent their trial.

Mr Owasanoye therefore welcomed the move by the anti-corruption agencies to sanction any medical doctor who issues a fake medical report.

He added that reports of oversea travels by suspects would also be investigated to ascertain their veracity. (NAN)