Reps Minority Leadership Crisis: Chinda reacts to allegation of insubordination

Kingsley Chinda
Kingsley Chinda

The leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, has reacted to the House’s decision to investigate what the lawmakers described as his insubordination.

A PDP lawmaker from Delta, Ben Igbakpa, had raised concern on Wednesday that Mr Chinda and three other lawmakers were parading themselves as PDP caucus leaders.

The three others are Chukwuka Onyema, Umar Barde and Muraina Ajibola.

Mr Chinda and his group have recently released at least three statements on behalf of the PDP caucus of the House.

The House mandated its Committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate the matter and report back to it.

Reacting to the development, Mr Chinda who leads the group, said he is the PDP Caucus leader in the House with the authority and consent of the party.

“PDP is a registered political party and a creation of law and not the rules of the House. PDP has its leaders in units, communities, amongst students, traders, professionals and parliamentarians. These leaders are recognised by the party as such.”

He said he has the mandate of the PDP to act as its leader in the House.

“Other minority parties are free to have their caucus leadership. I don’t see how that offends the Rule or law of the House or the Constitution.”

THE GENESIS

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, a few months back named Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

The announcement caused confusion in the parliament as the PDP, which is the largest minority party in the House, had nominated Mr Chinda for the position.

Other nominees of the PDP for other minority positions were also rejected by Mr Gbajabiamila.

The PDP had nominated Chukwuka Onyema as Deputy Minority Leader, Yakubu Barde as Minority Whip and Muraina Ajibola as Deputy Minority Whip.

Mr Gbajabiamila, however, named Toby Okechukwu as Minority Leader, Gideon Gwani as Minority Whip and Adesegun Adekoya as Deputy Minority Whip.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

The Speaker said he was acting on a letter from the minority parties in the House, which include the PDP. Both Messrs Elumelu and Chinda are PDP members.

The PDP Board of Trustees had mandated a committee to look into the minority leadership crisis that has rocked the PDP caucus. But the committee was later accused of corruption by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; an allegation denied by the board.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Click Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.