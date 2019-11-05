Buhari appoints Sarah Alade special adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Sarah Alade as Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy.
The office is domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said on Tuesday.
Mrs Alade, who holds BSc (Economics) and PhD in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.
She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor.
TEXT AD: "OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY". Click here for more...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.