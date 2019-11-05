Buhari appoints Sarah Alade special adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari will swear in new ministers on August 21
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Sarah Alade as Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy.

The office is domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said on Tuesday.

Mrs Alade, who holds BSc (Economics) and PhD in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.

She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor.

