Senate confirms John Tsoho as Chief Judge of Federal High Court

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The lawmakers also confirmed the nomination of Benedict Kanyip as the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate last week seeking confirmation of their appointments.

Mr Tsoho was on July 26 sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, in an acting capacity.

His appointment followed the retirement of Adamu AbdulKafarati, who attained the retirement age of 65 years on July 25.

The confirmations were sequel to separate presentations of the report of the Senate committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The chairman of the committee, Bamidele Opeyemi (Ekiti Central), said Mr Tsoho possesses a wide range of experience, comportment and exposure. He said the judge has the requisite qualities to run the High Court and that no petition was written against him about the appointment.

In a similar vein, he said Mr Kanyip possesses the required qualities to be president of the Industrial Court and that no petition was written against him about the appointment.

The lawmakers thereafter resolved into the Committee of the Whole to confirm the nominees.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, congratulated the nominees and wished them the best of tenure.