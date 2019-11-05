Alleged N100bn Fraud: Maina’s ill health stalls trial

Abdulrasheed maina
Former head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. [Photo credit: juliana taiwo - WordPress.com]

The trial of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, before the Federal High Court in Abuja, was on Tuesday stalled due to his ill health.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Maina had pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him.

He is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, officers of the Nigeria correctional facility approached the court with an enveloped letter containing a medical report issued by a doctor with the facility, Idowu Ajayi.

The judge, Okon Abang, after reading the content of the letter asked the prosecutor and defendants counsel if they are aware of Mr Maina’s ill health.

Their answer was negative.

Following this, Mr Maina’s counsel asked the court for a week adjournment to enable his client to get better.

The prosecutor, Mohammed Abubakar, then asked the court for an order directing the deputy comptroller of Nigeria correctional facility in charge of medicals to personally examine the defendant to ascertain his true state of health.

In a short ruling, Mr Abang held that a medical report cannot act as an order to stay proceedings.

He noted that the doctor who claimed to have examined the defendant did not include a time the defendant was supposed to have recovered.

The court, therefore, ordered the deputy comptroller of the Nigeria correctional facility in charge of medicals and welfare to examine the defendant.

The court adjourned to Bovember 7 for continuation of trial.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: "OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY". Click here for more...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.