Corruption, lack of Audit Act, others bane of proper auditing – Auditor-General

Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine [Photo Credit: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]
Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine [Photo Credit: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]

The Auditor-General for the Federation, Anthony Ayine, has identified corruption and lack of an Audit Act as the major challenges facing auditing in the country.

Mr Ayine said this in a statement issued by Rotimi Ajayi, the Deputy Director, Information in the AuGF office on Friday in Abuja.

The auditor-general spoke at the 49th Conference of the Body of Federal and State Auditors-General.

He also identified inadequate use of appropriate and modern technology as one of the challenges facing audit institutions.

The AuGF said the absence of an Audit Act tops the list of challenges currently facing the institutions in the country.

READ ALSO: How we design, issue fake degree certificates for N2000 – Suspects

Mr Ayine noted that the existence of an Audit Act would guarantee administrative and financial autonomy for the Office of the Auditor-General and enhance its efficiency and effectiveness.

According to him, the autonomy of the Supreme Audit Institution in the country remains a major challenge facing the body.

“To reposition audit institutions to meet their constitutional mandates, it is imperative to ensure that the three-fold audit independence that will give the legal, administrative and financial autonomy is provided.

“The unbalanced media reporting of audit issues, very poor or unattractive remuneration of staff of SAIs in Nigeria, are also among the challenges facing the body.

“Also, the absence of robust working relationship between SAIs and the Public Accounts Committees of the National and State Assemblies also affect the body,’’ he explained.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

He also stressed the need to address corruption in the public service to enable the institutions live up to their mandates.

The statement also noted that Abdu Aliyu, the Chairman of the Body of Federal and State Auditors-General also corroborated the AuGF assertion.

Mr Aliyu, also the Auditor-General of Bauchi State said the lack of autonomy of audit institutions remained an impediment to the growth of the body.

He said that lack of autonomy of the body hindered accountability and good governance in the country.

“Many states have their Audit Laws and some have established Audit Service Commissions.

“We will appreciate it if the Audit Bill of the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation is signed into law so that states can just domesticate it,” he said.

Mr Aliyu said that audit institutions would not live up to their mandates if the willingness of the executive and other stakeholders to accept and respond to external scrutiny in the management of public funds was lacking.

He advised the auditors to continually adhere to the professional code of conduct guiding their operations, and conform to best practices to promote the ideals of a Public Sector Auditor. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.