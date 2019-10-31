Buhari arrives Makkah for Lesser Hajj

President Muhammadu Buhari arriving Saudi Arabia
President Muhammadu Buhari arriving Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening arrived Makkah, Saudi Arabia, at the end of the three-day Future Investment Initiative (FII), held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the president was received by the Deputy-Governor of Makkah Region, Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and other government officials at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, at about 7.05 p.m. (local time).

While in Makkah, Mr Buhari alongside some members of his entourage, will perform the Lesser Hajj and also observe the Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Before leaving Riyadh today, Mr Buhari had met behind closed doors with Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The president had also on Wednesday met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz where the two leaders expressed their determination for deeper partnership, especially in the areas of oil and gas for the development of both countries.

Mr Buhari also met with U.S Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, in Riyadh on Wednesday where they had positive discussions on investments in Nigeria under the new United States International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC), which provides 60 billion dollars for investments in developing nations.

All the meetings were held on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit, which ended on Thursday in Riyadh.

Mr Buhari will on Saturday November 2 proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit, and is expected to return to Nigeria on November 17.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.