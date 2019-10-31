IPOB: Court to hear Nnamdi Kanu’s appeal against revocation of bail

Related News

The Federal High Court, Abuja Division has adjourned the hearing of an application by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, till January 16.

In the application, Mr Kanu is challenging the revocation of his bail after he stopped appearing in his trial by the Nigerian government for alleged treasonable offences.

The court also asked the prosecution to file an application for waiver of a stipulated sum expected to be paid by the prosecution for failing to file its response to Mr Kanu’s application on time.

The judge, Binta Nyako, made the decisions in court before adjourning the matter on Thursday.

Mrs Nyako had at a previous sitting in March revoked Mr Kanu’s bail after allowing an application by the prosecution, the Nigerian government.

The federal government’s application followed the disappearance of Mr Kanu after he was granted bail on health grounds in September 2017.

Mr Kanu reappeared 13 months after he went missing in a video published October 2018 where he was seen praying in Isreal.

Following Mr Kanu’s reappearance, his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, returned to court with his request challenging Mr Kanu’s bail. He is asking the court to consider the recent account of Mr Kanu’s trip away from Nigeria and decide whether the IPOB leader acted illegally by avoiding his trial since according to the defence team, his life was under threat.

Mr Kanu is facing trial on alleged treasonable felony and maintenance of unlawful assembly among other allegations.

He was granted bail in April 2017 and went missing in September of that year after an alleged raid by the military on his country home in Abia State.

While the federal government accused Mr Kanu of flouting his bail, his lawyers have argued that he escaped to save his life after an attempt by security operatives to kill him.

The court is also expected to decide on an application by the second defendant, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, on the admissibility of his statement during investigation by security operatives.