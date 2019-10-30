Kidnapped Nigerian Catholic priest freed

Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.
Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.

The Catholic priest who was kidnapped on Monday has been freed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of Arinze, a reverend father.

This newspaper learnt that Mr Madu, a Vice-Rector at the Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was kidnapped at the gate of the institution on Monday.

His kidnap came barely two months after two Catholic priests of Enugu Diocese were kidnapped and killed.

Mr Madu’s release was announced by the Enugu State government in a statement Wednesday evening.

The statement quoted the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, as saying that “the priest was released unhurt, Wednesday afternoon.”

The statement was silent on whether or not ransom was paid for the release.

Read the full statement by the Enugu government below.

The Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu of Queen of Apostles Seminary, Imezi Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State, who was abducted on Monday at the gate of the institution by unknown hoodlums has regained his freedom.

Confirming his release, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said that “the priest was released unhurt, Wednesday afternoon”.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

It would be recalled that the Enugu State Government had charged the security agencies to ensure the rescue of the priest.

The state command of the Nigeria Police Force and other sister agencies had intensified efforts in the manhunt for the freedom of the kidnapped priest.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu in its official Facebook page, also confirmed the release of the priest, stating that “Father Madu, the kidnapped priest of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has been released”.

It added that Father Madu “was released this (Wednesday) afternoon from the kidnappers’ den.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.