Federal Scholarship: Nigerian education ministry opens portal for 2020/2021 session

Related News

The Federal Ministry of Education said it has opened its portal to commence registration for the 2020/2021 Computer Based Test (CBT) for the federal government scholarship award.

The ministry also said the ongoing registration for scholarship under its Bilateral Education Agreement is for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the ministry, Ben Gooong, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said undergraduate awards will be obtainable in Engineering, Agriculture, Sciences, Mathematics, Languages, Environmental Sciences, Sports, Law, Social Sciences, Biotechnology, Architecture and Medicine (with very limited space).

The minister said interested candidates are free to apply for all fields of study for postgraduate studies (Master’s degree and PHD).

”The undergraduate scholarships are obtainable in Russia, Morocco, Algeria, Serbia, Hungary, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey, Cuba, Romania, Japan, and Macedonia.

“The postgraduate scholarships are for studies in China, Hungary, Serbia, Turkey, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Russia (for students whose first degrees are from Russian universities), ” he said

Eligibility

Speaking on the eligibility for the undergraduate scholarship, the minister said candidates must possess a minimum qualification of five distinctions (As and Bs) in Senior Secondary School certificates in the subjects relevant to their fields of study, including Mathematics and English language.

Mr Adamu said the age limit of applicants should be between 18 and 20 years.

He said certificates from non-African universities must not be older than two years (2018/2019), while those of African universities must not be older than one year (2019).

”For post-graduate studies, applicants must hold a first degree with 1st Class or 2nd Class Upper Division and recipients of previous foreign awards must have acquired at least two years post-qualification experience or employment practice in Nigeria, ” he said.

Advertisement

He said the age limit for the Master’s degree is 35 while that of PHD is 40.

”The scholarship is also obtainable in Nigerian universities,” he said.

Disregard false information

The minister also asked members of the public to disregard information making the round on a fraudulent website: www.financialwatchngr.com calling for applications for job recruitment.

He said the information on the ministry’s official website is for scholarship applications only.

”For the avoidance of doubt, the ministry’s official website to which applicants can apply is www.education.gov.ng,” he said.

Issues on federal government scholarship

The federal government owes over 12 months’ allowances to Nigerian students on a federal government scholarship.

The students were sent to study abroad under the Bilateral Education Agreement of the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB) programme, a parastatal of the federal ministry of education.

The scholarship is awarded to different cadres of students (undergraduate and postgraduate) who are sent to countries with which Nigeria has such bilateral agreement.

Under the bilateral agreement, the host countries take care of the students’ tuition and accommodation, while the government of the mother country (in this case Nigeria) takes full charge of the students living allowances, which is to be paid monthly.

Countries involved in such educational understanding with Nigeria include Russia, Morocco, Algeria, Serbia, Hungary, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey, Cuba, Romania, Ukraine, Japan, Macedonia; Mexico, and South Korea.

The education minister in August directed the Federal Scholarship Board to process the payment of scholarship stipends to Nigerian students studying in Russia.

Premium Times in 2018 reported the three higher education scholarship schemes in Nigeria and their benefits.