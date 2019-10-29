Buhari appoints Chief Judge of Federal High Court

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Justice John Terhemba Tsoho as the Chief Judge of Nigeria’s Federal High Court.

The letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

Mr Tsoho was on July 26 sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, in an acting capacity.

His appointment followed the retirement of Justice Adamu AbdulKafarati, who attained the retirement age of 65 years on July 25.

In his letter, Mr Buhari said the request is pursuant to Section 250(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

In a separate letter, the president requested the confirmation of Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip as the president of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

He also sought the confirmation of three nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nominees are Umar Mukhtar Gajiram (Commissioner Borno), Aiaiibo Sinikiem Johnson (Commissioner Bayelsa) and Raheem Muideen Olalekan (Commissioner Osun).

“While I trust that the Distinguished Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner. Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” part of the letter read.

