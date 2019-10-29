Senate suspends plenary to continue budget defence

The Senate has suspended plenary for one week to continue the budget defence process.

The lawmakers will continue the process for one more week and resume on November 5, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said at the close of plenary on Tuesday.

This is to enable the Senate committees to meet with the Senate Committee on Appropriation – part of the procedure for budget passage, Mr Lawan added.

The committees, having met with Ministries, Departments and Agencies, will present their reports to the Appropriations Committee for harmonisation – which will be presented on the floor of the Senate.

Addressing the lawmakers, the Senate President commended all the committees for the work done on the budget defence in the last two weeks.

He said the lawmakers have almost finished the budget defence.

“Today will be the last day for budget defence,” he said.

”We will adjourn to enable our committees conclude their budget defence today and also for our subcommittees to start forwarding their reports to the committee in Appropriation and defending from tomorrow before the committee on Appropriations.

“That exercise will last for one week. It will start from tomorrow and conclude on the 5th of November. Within that period, we will not hold plenary so we will have the entire time to conclude work on the budget.”

