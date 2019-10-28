Another Nigerian killed, two others injured in South Africa

South Africa on map
South Africa on map

The Nigerian community in South Africa has again been thrown into mourning following the killing by unknown gunmen of one of its members which also left two others injured.
Odefa Ikele, the national spokesperson of Nigerian Union South Africa, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Mr Ikele said the incident that led to the death of Chikamso Ufordi, who hailed from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State and injuries sustained by the two others happened at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, in Nigel.

Nigel is a small gold mining town in Gauteng Province, East Rand near Johannesburg.

“One of the witnesses informed us that the deceased, Mr Chikamso Ufordi, from Awgu LGA Enugu State was trailed by some unknown gun men, and was shot point-blank while in his car with two other Nigerian friends.

“His friends also sustained injuries, but the late Chikamso died immediately before help could arrive from the province’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team.

“The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. A case of murder and attempted murder have already been opened at Nigel Police Cluster,’’ Mr Ikele told NAN on the telephone.

It will be recalled that three Nigerians were among other foreign nationals who on October 22, suffered from fresh xenophobic attacks on foreigners in different locations of Witbank, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa.

The October 22 attacks came on the heels of efforts by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure they found amicable and lasting solution to the xenophobia in the latter’s country.

Such peace efforts saw Mr Buhari visiting Mr Ramaphosa and holding a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community.

They were reported to have been killed by groups made up of community members and taxi drivers who went to different areas in Witbank attacking foreign-owned businesses and foreigners.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.