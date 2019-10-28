Buhari set for UK vacation after Saudi trip

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday travel to the United Kingdom.

The president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the trip will be a “private” one, implying Mr Buhari will be going on a vacation expected to last two weeks.

He is expected to return to Nigeria on November 17, Mr Adesina said, which means

Mr Buhari will be travelling to the UK from Saudi Arabia where he will attend the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh. He left Abuja on Monday for the event.

On the sideline of the event, President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

On Wednesday, he will participate in an event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

The trips are coming at a time of growing concerns over Mr Buhari’s penchant for foreign travels. The president was in Russia last week. Critics say the trips bear little or no tangible benefits for a nation facing severe economic and security crises.