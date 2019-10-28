Buhari set for UK vacation after Saudi trip

PRESIDENT BUHARI DEPARTS SOCHI FOR ABUJA 3B. President Muhammadu Buhari departs Sochi after a successful Russia-Africa Economic Summit with other World Leaders held in Sochi Russia. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. OCT 25 2019
File photo President Muhammadu Buhari on a trip

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday travel to the United Kingdom.

The president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the trip will be a “private” one, implying Mr Buhari will be going on a vacation expected to last two weeks.

He is expected to return to Nigeria on November 17, Mr Adesina said, which means

Mr Buhari will be travelling to the UK from Saudi Arabia where he will attend the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh. He left Abuja on Monday for the event.

On the sideline of the event, President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

On Wednesday, he will participate in an event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

The trips are coming at a time of growing concerns over Mr Buhari’s penchant for foreign travels. The president was in Russia last week. Critics say the trips bear little or no tangible benefits for a nation facing severe economic and security crises.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.