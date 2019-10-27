Major health stories in the news last week

Related News

It was good news from the health sector last week as experts announced that another strain of wild poliovirus has been eradicated globally.

Here is a roundup of some health news during the week.

Africa ‘highly unlikely’ to meet 2030 deadline on malaria eradication – Survey

Funding gaps across the African continent may hinder the achievement of the global target for malaria elimination by 2030, a new survey has said.

The survey, Malaria Futures for Africa (MalaFa), is the first systematic attempt in many years to collate expert African views on malaria policy.

It found that countries in Africa are highly unlikely to meet the 2030 deadline in the fight against malaria if considerable changes do not occur in funding and delivery.

Aisha Buhari wants more awareness of cancer

The wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari, has called for greater awareness of cancer in Africa to promote early detection and treatment.

Mrs Buhari gave the advice at the “Walk Away Cancer” awareness campaign organised by Medicaid Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Abuja.

She said awareness about cancer in other parts of Africa has become important to promote early detection and treatment in the continent.

Another polio strain eradicated

The World Health Organisation on Thursday announced that another strain of wild poliovirus has been eradicated globally.

The UN health agency said with no case of wild poliovirus type 3 detected anywhere in the world since 2012, the Global Commission for Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (GCC) has officially declared the strain as globally eradicated.

Advertisement

The historic announcement signifies a major milestone for medicine and humanity after the successful eradication of smallpox and wild poliovirus type 2.

Expert blames rise in Type 2 diabetes in children on poor diet

A specialist in the treatment of diabetes, Chima Adindu, has blamed the rise in Type 2 diabetes among children on poor diet mentality and sedentary lifestyle.

Mr Adindu said in the past, Type 1 Diabetes was prevalent in children as a result of the child’s body immune system which usually fought harmful bacteria and viruses’ and mistakenly destroyed the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

He said Type 2 diabetes occurs mostly in adults. “However, the reverse is the case now as type 2 diabetes is now on the rise among children due to change in diet and more sedentary lifestyles which trigger overweight and obesity.”

Global Fund: Nigeria govt pledges $12 million to end HIV, TB, Malaria

The Nigerian government has pledged to release $12 million to end epidemics of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and other preventable and treatable disease across the globe.

The government announced the commitment at the sixth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) in Lyon, France.

HIV, tuberculosis and malaria are preventable and treatable diseases, yet globally, they kill more than 2.6 million people each year.

High salt intake may lead to cognitive decline

A new study has suggested that a diet high in salt may promote cognitive decline by destabilising level of the protein tau.

Excessive level of tau is a hallmark of dementia.

The study which appears in the journal of Nature Neuroscience explains that an excessive intake of salt has always had associations with poor cerebrovascular function and high salt intake is an independent, well-established risk factor for dementia.