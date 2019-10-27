How Al-Baghdadi, three children were killed — President Trump

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi [Photo: BBC]
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi [Photo: BBC]

President Trump on Sunday confirmed that the leader of Islamic State has been killed.

A United States special forces-led operation targeted and killed Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in northern Syria overnight, Mr Trump announced in a televised address from the White House. The news comes as Mr Trump was ordering a withdrawal of American troops from the region.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” Mr Trump said. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

The American leader said Mr Al-Baghdadi was pursued into the tunnel by American military dogs, “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.”

The president confirmed that three children of Mr Al-Baghdadi were also killed when the Islamic State leader detonated a suicide vest.

The announcement comes hours after reports spread of Mr Al-Baghdadi’s killing by U.S. forces. Other countries were reported to have provided additional intelligence leading to the raid.

Read Also: Again, Trump threatens Turkey over Syria

For years, Mr Al-Baghdadi, 48, had terrorised countries with his jihadist campaign, leading different cells of insurgents. Previous reports once said he was killed in American drone strikes, even though he was not as famous as Osama Bin Laden.

He has led Islamic State since 2010, and once boasted from the pulpit of the great medieval mosque in Mosul in 2014, declaring himself the leader of a new caliphate in the Middle-East.

After being away from public glare for a long time, Islamic State released an 18-minute video which included Mr Al-Baghdadi look-alike sitting cross-legged on the ground with an assault weapon.

Mr Trump repeatedly humiliated Mr Al-Baghdad in death, describing him as “sick and depraved.”

Advertisement

FIRS AD

U.S. President Donald Trump [Photo: USA Today]
U.S. President Donald Trump [Photo: USA Today]
He lampooned the terrorist leader and his followers as “losers” and “frightened puppies.”

He advised that the footage of the operation should be released in order to discourage teenagers and would-be members of Islamic State from becoming terrorists.

“He died like a dog,” Mr Trump said. “He died like a coward.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.