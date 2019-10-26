BREAKING: Kidnapped Kaduna schoolgirls released

Related News

Abductors have freed six schoolgirls and two teachers who were kidnapped on October 3, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The kidnappers received N10 million before freeing the girls, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

The students and teachers of Engravers College in Chikun Local Government Area were freed late Friday. They have now been taken to the police station and a hospital in Kaduna for medical evaluation.

Some of the parents who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said they have seen their children and expressed joy to be reunited.

School authorities declined comments about the release.

Kaduna police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, did not immediately return calls seeking comments from PREMIUM TIMES.

The girls were abducted on October 3 at the mixed-gender school in the outskirts of Kaduna town. State and law enforcement authorities immediately swung into action to ensure the release of the girls.

It was later decided that the parents and school officials should be allowed to conduct back-channel negotiations with the kidnappers to avoid jeopardising the safety of the victims.

