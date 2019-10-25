BREAKING: SSS releases Nigerian journalist Jones Abiri

Jones Abiri
Jones Abiri

Detained Nigerian journalist, Jones Abiri, has been released.

Mr Abiri, who was detained on May 22 after his arraignment at a Federal High court in Abuja, was released after meeting all his bail conditions on Friday evening.

He was first arrested in 2016 and released two years after intense campaign by activists and the media.

His lawyer, Samuel Ogala, told PREMIUM TIMES on phone that Mr Abiri was out on bail after his surety, Godknows Igali, provided documents necessary for Mr Abiri’s bail on Friday.

Mr Abiri, publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Weekly Source newspaper, is facing trial for alleged links to armed militancy in the Niger Delta.

Although Mr Abiri was granted bail in June, but he was unable to meet the bail conditions till October 21, when varied the conditions.

The initial bail which had a bond of N100 million had included a condition that Mr Abiri produced a surety within Abuja in like sum.

But Mr Abiri through his lawyer informed the court that he was not able produce a surety in Abuja.

