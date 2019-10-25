Supreme Court upholds Wike’s election

Related News

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the two appeals filed by the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, challenging the decisions of the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal had upturned the dismissal of a petition filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) and Festus Awara, its candidate in the last governorship election.

Justice Ejembi Eko, in delivering the lead judgment, upheld the two appeals by Mr Wike on the grounds that they were meritorious.

The appeals were against the decisions of the Court of Appeal, reversing two decisions of the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal.

The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt had set aside the judgement of the Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that dismissed Mr Awara’s petition.

The five-man panel consequently directed all parties to return to the tribunal to hear the matter on its merit.

The judgement that was read by Justice J.O. Bada, held that the appellant did no harm for requesting the regularisation of his suit.

On the second appeal by Mr Awara, on the consent judgment and preliminary objections by respondents, the five-member appeal court panel in a unanimous judgment also set aside the judgment of the tribunal, saying that the tribunal erred in its decision. (NAN)