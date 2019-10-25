EFCC set to arraign Maina, son

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

Mr Maina will be arraigned before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday.

The anti-graft agency spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this in a statement.

Mr Uwujaren said Mr Maina will be arraigned on a 12-count charge bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud”.

“Also to be arraigned on the same day, in the same court on a separate but similar charge is his son, Faisal,” the EFCC spokesman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Maina and his son were at the court as of Friday morning.

The case was, however, yet to be mentioned as at the time of filing the report at about 10:30am.

Mr Maina’s arraignment is coming two days after a judge, Folashade Ogunbanjo, of the same court ordered a temporary forfeiture of 23 properties linked to the former civil servant.

Mrs Ogunbanjo gave the order after the EFCC filed a motion requesting the same.

The anti-graft agency’s motion was supported by a 30-paragraph affidavit which it brought pursuant to section 17 of the anti-money laundering act.

Mr Maina is accused of being involved in pension fraud running into over N100 billion.

He was dismissed in 2013 by the federal civil service commission for “absconding from duty”, but he returned to the country in 2017 and was secretly reinstated as a director in the interior ministry.

Following public outrage, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his dismissal and demanded a probe of his recall.