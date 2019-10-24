Communications minister orders NCC to sanction culpable mobile operators on USSD service charge

Mobile phones [Photo: Tranungkite.net]

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to sanction mobile network operators in the country making illegal deductions from subscribers.

This was stated in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday by the minister’s spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman.

Mr Pantami had ordered the immediate stoppage of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data deductions by network providers in Nigeria.

While reacting to public outcry on the charges on Twitter, the minister had said his ministry was not aware of the plan by network providers to charge users for USSD transactions.

“We have directed the Nigerian Communication Commission to ask MTN to suspend the plan.
“We are not aware of it officially. We will investigate and make sure the right thing is done.”

“The attention of the Ministry been drawn to the activities of some Mobile Network Operators who, in spite of the earlier directive suspending the planned Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) access charge on banking services, have continued the illegal deduction from subscribers,” the statement said.

It said the minister had been inundated with allegations of deductions by some Mobile Network Operators before the directive was issued and those who continued to engage in it.

“This also serves as a notice to the general public that anyone in possession of evidence of charges after the Honourable Minister’s directive had taken effect, should forward same to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for further action.”

The statement said the procedure should be given utmost priority, as the government would “not condone any form of indiscipline and injustice.”

It will be recalled that the minister had, in an earlier directive suspended the planned access service charge of N4:00 per 20 seconds by telecoms operators in Nigeria.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.