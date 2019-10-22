IPPIS: Accountant-General says N163 bn saved — less than govt’s earlier figure

Related News

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has said the federal government saved N163 billion in the last two years via the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

This contradicts the N206 billion quoted by the Director of IPPIS, Olufehinti Olusegun, in January this year.

The AGF added that the country is poised to rake in another N80 billion this year.

Mr Idris gave these estimates while defending his office’s budget before the senate committee on finance Monday.

He, however, admitted he was not precise.

Although the Director of IPPIS himself was present at Monday’s hearing, he also said he had no precise figure.

IPPIS is an ICT-driven project, domiciled under the office of the AGF, and initiated by the federal government to improve the payment of salaries and wages to FG workers while ensuring appropriate remittances of tax, dues and other payments.

“Because of bringing MDAs onto IPPIS, we make savings,” Mr Idris said.

“In 2017, we made a saving of over N60 billion. In 2018, about N103 billion. In 2019 to date, so far, and from projection till the end of the year, we should save about N80 billion from personnel cost.

“This is because MDAs are now on the platform. And these were the monies that ordinarily would have filtered away. There is an instruction to bring all MDAs one on board and we out to achieve that.”

Presidential directive

While presenting the proposal of the 2020 budget to a joint session of lawmakers at the National Assembly earlier this month the president had directed the stoppage of salary payment to civil servants not captured on the IPPIS platform.

While presenting the 2019 budget, too, the president gave a similar directive.

Mr Idris also said while hospitals, the police force, civil defence corps, immigration service, correctional service, federal fire service, as well as the military have been captured, “we are yet to bring universities and polytechnics on board but we are equal to the task”.