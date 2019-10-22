Buhari arrives Sochi ahead of Russia–Africa Economic Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening arrived Sochi, Russia, ahead of the Russia-Africa Economic Forum fixed for between October 23 and 25.

The State House correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) monitoring the presidential trip reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some members of his entourage landed at Sochi International Airport at about 11.25 p.m. (Local Time) with the temperature out at 22 degrees centigrade.

Mr Buhari was welcomed at the airport by Mayor of Sochi, Anatoly Pakhomov, and other Russian government officials.

While in Russia, President Buhari will participate actively in the Russia – Africa Summit, which would focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production.

During the summit, the president will also meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to further strengthen relations between Nigeria and Russia.

The two leaders would hold bilateral talks on security, trade and investment, and building partnership that would enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential following Russia’s remarkable success in gas exportation.

“The summit, which will be attended by African Heads of State will bring fresh perspectives on some global issues and challenges like nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.

“An African Business Forum, which will bring together African and Russian business leaders will be held during the event to enhance Russian investments in Africa and promote African business interest in the host country,’’ a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said in a statement on Sunday.

Those on the president’s entourage included Governors Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti.

Others also on the trip are ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, and Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

(NAN)

