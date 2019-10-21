Police appoint six new DIGs, 14 commissioners

Related News

The Police Service Commission on Monday promoted six officers to the rank of deputy inspector-general, with two of them asked to proceed on pre-retirement leave immediately.

Four of the six newly-promoted DIGs will replace the four DIGs that were recently retired. They will also join the police management team led by the inspector-general, according to a statement by PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani.

The announcement followed the retirement of DIGs Taiwo Lakanu, Godwin Nwobodo and Yakubu Jubrin, Usman Tili Abubakar from service earlier this month.

The six new DIGs include: Abdul Dahiru Danwawu, Lawal Shehu, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, Peter Ogunyanwo, who were assistant inspectors-general, and Alex Okpara and Celestine Okoye, who were elevated to DIGs from the rank of commissioner.

Messrs Ogunjemilusi and Okpara are to proceed on pre-retirement leave immediately.

The four new DIGs to join the police management team are: Abdul Dahiru Danwawu, Lawal Shehu, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi and Celestine Okoye.

The PSC also approved the promotion of 14 police commissioners to the next rank of AIG. They are: Yunana Babas, Dan-Malam Mohammed, Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu, Rabiu Yusuf, Sanusi Nma Lemu, Ahmed Iliyasu, Mohammed Uba Kura, Zaki Ahmed and Gwandu Haliru Abubakar.

Others are: Zama Bala Senchi, Bello Sadiq, Austin Agbonlahor, Lawan Ado and Bashir Makama.

The approvals came at the 6th plenary meeting of the PSC held in Abuja on October 18 and chaired by Musiliu Smith, the commission’s chairman.

The plenary also promoted 230 superintendents of police to the rank of chief superintendent, eleven deputy superintendents to superintendents and 211 assistant superintendents to deputy superintendents. Forty-one inspectors were also promoted to ASP1.

The new CSPs include; Kabiru Ishaq, Sufi Salisu Abdullahi, Dattijo Abdullahi, Bisiriyu Akindele, Faloye Folusho, Ngozi Faith Nwosu, Shehuddeen Yusuf Baba, Ibrahim Bashir, Benjamin Nlemchukwu Ugwuegbulam, Remigius Nnaemeka Ekpe, Tope Adewunmi Oparinde, Esther Ifeoma Nwaiwu, Victoria Olayinka Mulero and Ogbonnaya Nwota.

The PSC said the promotions were based on merit, seniority and availability of vacancies.