NCC approves Airtel’s move to disconnect Globacom network over debt

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted Airtel Networks Limited an approval to partially disconnect Globacom from its network.

The regulatory agency said the approval was because of Globacom’s failure to settle interconnect debts.

The partial disconnection will make it impossible for Glo subscribers to make calls to Airtel network. They, however, can receive calls from the network.

Details of the decision showed that the disconnection will take effect from October 28.

Tussle

Earlier in the year, MTN had accused Globacom of refusing to pay up its interconnect indebtedness and threatened to disconnect Glo subscribers, leading to NCC’s intervention.

Telecom operators settle interconnect bills through NCC-licensed clearinghouses. The bills are generated from charges for calls from a particular network that terminate on another network.

In his statement dated October 18th, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Henry Nkemadu, disclosed that Glomobile was notified of the application and was given opportunity to comment and state its case.

“The Commission having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness determined that the affected operator does not have sufficient reason for non-payment of interconnect charges,” the statement said.

“All subscribers are, therefore, requested to take notice that the Commission has approved the partial disconnection of Glomobile by Airtel in accordance with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and the Guidelines and Procedure for Granting Approval to disconnect Telecommunication Operators.”

The NCC said that at the expiration of 10 days from the date of the notice, subscribers on the network of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to Airtel. But they will be able to receive calls.

The partial disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to the Glo-mobile network, it added.

The NCC said that the disconnection will subsist until otherwise determined by the Commission.