LIVE UPDATES: NDIC commemorates 30th anniversary

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC) is marking its 30th anniversary in a grand style on Monday in Abuja.

The NDIC was established in March 1989 following the promulgation of Decree No. 22 of 1988, now replaced with NDIC Act 16 of 2006.

To mark this event, the company is organising a public lecture & book presentation with the topic: Emerging Risks and Corporate Governance Issues In Banking.

The event, which will be held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, is expected to have Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as its guest of honour.

Other guests expected are the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The NDIC, which is charged with the responsibility of protecting depositors money and deepening of the stability of the nation’s financial system, lined up activities to celebrate its achievements in the past 30 years as well as give honour to its founders who have left a legacy of excellence in service and commitment to the stability of the financial system.

The first activity was a special anniversary prayers during the Juma’at Prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday. This was followed by an Anniversary Health Walk and Novelty Football Match between the Corporation and Debt Management Office (DMO) staff the following day.

A Special Anniversary Thanksgiving Service was held on Sunday at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

A highlight of the anniversary celebrations will be the NDIC 30th Anniversary Public Lecture/Book Presentation which will be crowned by the Anniversary Dinner later on Monday.

There will also be various commemorative activities taking place in Lagos and all NDIC Zonal Offices which include visits to orphanages.

PREMIUM TIMES brings to you live updates on events at the NDIC 30th anniversary celebration.