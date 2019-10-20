Gas shortage reduces Nigeria’s electricity generation by 20%

darkness
Lantern in darkness used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: YouTube]

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said that they could not generate 1,631.5 megawatts of electricity on Saturday due to unavailability of gas.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

The report also noted that 0 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 3,258.5 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,349 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Saturday.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 16.77 megawatts from the 3,365 released on Friday.

READ ALSO: NERC gives DISCOs ultimatum to settle debts, address breaches

The report said zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2.34 billion on Saturday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Saturday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Saturday was 4,093.4 megawatts. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.