Gas shortage reduces Nigeria’s electricity generation by 20%

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said that they could not generate 1,631.5 megawatts of electricity on Saturday due to unavailability of gas.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

The report also noted that 0 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 3,258.5 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,349 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Saturday.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 16.77 megawatts from the 3,365 released on Friday.

The report said zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2.34 billion on Saturday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Saturday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Saturday was 4,093.4 megawatts. (NAN)