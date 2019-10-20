Moroccan aircraft makes emergency return to Lagos airport

Related News

A Royal Air Maroc flight with registration number CN-RNQ returned to the Lagos airport Sunday morning after the pilot discovered that the cargo door light flickered.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the pilot flying the B737-700 belonging to the airline immediately alerted the control tower after the discovery, requesting to return back to the apron at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Henrietta Yakubu, the spokesperson of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, said that officers of the aviation security swiftly escorted the aircraft and returned it back to the apron.

Upon reaching the apron, all concerned officers of FAAN and other agencies were on the ground for a thorough inspection, she added.

“In line with standard and recommended practices, all parties concerned supervised the offloading and the re-screening of all the luggage belonging to all passengers onboard the aircraft,” Mrs Yakubu said.

FAAN added that all the luggage belonging to the passengers were intact as certified by the team on the ground before the flight eventually took-off at 10.06 Sunday morning.

Royal Air Maroc, more commonly known as RAM, is the Moroccan national carrier. It is also the country’s largest airline.