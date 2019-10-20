Top Nigerian police officer reportedly kidnapped

Related News

An Assistant Commissioner of Police in Nigeria has been kidnapped, the Punch Newspaper is reporting, quoting a top police source.

Isa Rambo, who works as a police area commander at the Suleja Area Command in Niger State, was reportedly abducted by yet to be identified gunmen in Kaduna State.

He and his driver were said to have been abducted on their way to Jos on Saturday evening.

The kidnappers have demanded N50 million ransom, the police source told Punch.

The police are yet to confirm the kidnap.

The Kaduna police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES enquiry on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

He also did not respond to calls and text messages.

The federal police spokesperson, Frank Mba, also did not respond to calls and text messages sent by this reporter. Mr Mba had earlier told Punch he was not aware of the kidnap.

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in Kaduna and many parts of Nigeria.

Victims have mainly been civilians but have included soldiers, police officers and members of other paramilitary agencies including the FRSC and NSCDC.