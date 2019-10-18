El-Rufai, Badaru to lead APC campaign in Kogi, Bayelsa

Related News

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai, has been appointed as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council for Kogi State polls.

Also, the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, has been appointed the chairman of the campaign committee for Bayelsa ahead of November 16 Governorship elections in the two states.

The inauguration, which held on Friday at the party National Secretariat in Abuja, occurred while the Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, was impeached by members of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Inauguration

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshimhole, during his address, charged the campaign councils to work towards ensuring victory for the party in the two states.

He accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa of ”not making votes count in the state and hoped this coming election will be different”.

Mr Oshiomhole said, “the heart of the people will be turned to elect a man that will make a difference, that will demonstrate that in a genuine democracy, very ordinary people who connect with their people, who understand and live with their people and share the joy, pain and aspirations of their people, even if they do not have the history of a political dynasty can rise to become a governor. I believe that is the story of our candidate in Bayelsa.

“The reaction of PDP shows they are in trouble. My very good friend, Gov. Dickson is in trouble, but I assure him that his labour pains will soon be over by the time we win the elections.

“We take these two elections very seriously because we believe in the power of the ballot, we believe that the issues should be contested in a peaceful environment and not by the power of gunshots which has been the tradition of the opposition and we know that people want a change.”

Governor El-Rufai in his contribution said his committee would deliver Kogi State to the party once again ”and work towards the final burial of the main opposition, PDP, in the state”.

“After the flag-off, I will like to urge all members of the campaign council to relocate to Lokoja and remain there in preparation for the final burial and nailing of the coffin of the PDP,” he said.

Advertisement

Umar Ganduje, a member of the Bayelsa Campaign Council, who also spoke on behalf of Governor Badaru, expressed optimism that the party take over the governance of Bayelsa in the coming election.

“This assignment is a historic one because this is the time to take over the governance of Bayelsa state,” he said. ”We will use our political dexterity to ensure that every vote counts because this time around, it is a matter of democracy, not aristocracy.”