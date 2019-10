Edo crisis: Oshiomhole attacks Obaseki Again

Related News

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has urged Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to focus on delivery of good governance to the people rather than blackmailing his personality.

Mr Oshiomhole gave the advice in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The national chairman of the ruling party insisted that he was attacked at his residence in Benin City on October 12 but Mr Obaseki, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Crusoe Osagie, said Mr Oshiomhole was never attacked in the state.

“We have it on good authority that the governor (Obaseki) intends to create disaffection and crisis in the state, APC and probably dump the party for another party,” the statement said.

“That is why, he has embarked on this brigandary which Edo people will resist. So, he should stop blackmailing me and face governance which is why Edo people voted him into power.

“We are even more scared now that the governor is making every effort to coerce me into giving him details of my movement in Edo State. Who knows what he is plotting again. But every evil plot against me will fail.”

He alleged that the last Saturday’s siege at his residence by Mr Obaseki’s thugs was a good example.

“Before that incident, state government sponsored thugs have been harassing, intimidating APC members across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state because APC leaders refused to adopt his second term aspiration.

“People are being sacked in their jobs everyday in the state,” he said.

It would be recalled that Mr Obaseki said Mr Oshiomhole was never attacked in the state as being alleged.

Advertisement

“We have no knowledge of alleged attack on the residence of the APC National Chairman based on a report we received from the State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed,” Mr Obaseki said.

He said the former governor did not inform his office, Commissioner of Police or State Director of the State Security Service (SSS) for security while on visit to the state.

He said “If our party’s national chairman does the needful while visiting the state, there would be less acrimony.”

He urged Mr Oshiomhole, government functionaries and political office holders to observe protocols while visiting the state.

This, he said, would ensure their security and guard against unjust attack.

(NAN)